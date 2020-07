Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SOUGHT AFTER DANBURY FOREST--GREAT COMMUTE, GREAT PARK NEARBY, OUTSTANDING UNIT WITH ALL NEW NEUTRAL PAINT, REPLACED WINDOWS, MANY UPGRADES--LAMINATE ON MAIN LEVEL-CARPET UPPER & LOWER LEVELS, ALL BATHROOMS REMODELED, FRONT LOADING W/D, NEW SLATE STONE PATIIO IN REAR, NEW PRIVACY FENCE--THIS IS TURNKEY TNHSE READY FOR NEW TENANTS **TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/f3k8wpQpOdI