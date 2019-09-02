9948 WOOD WREN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now, New kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch upper cabinets, breakfast bar plus table space, updated townhouse with finished rec room, 4 bedrooms upstairs, 3.5 baths, rec room with full daylight windows, 2 reserves parking spaces with unreserved spaces 1 block away, pets on a case by case basis, no smoking of any substance, Landlord provides lawn service, See floor plan for room layout, Near Burke Centre VRE, Metro bus and Fairfax Connector. $50 per applicant application fee. Owner provides lawn service.