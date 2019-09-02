All apartments in Kings Park West
9948 WOOD WREN COURT

9948 Wood Wren Court · No Longer Available
Location

9948 Wood Wren Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now, New kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch upper cabinets, breakfast bar plus table space, updated townhouse with finished rec room, 4 bedrooms upstairs, 3.5 baths, rec room with full daylight windows, 2 reserves parking spaces with unreserved spaces 1 block away, pets on a case by case basis, no smoking of any substance, Landlord provides lawn service, See floor plan for room layout, Near Burke Centre VRE, Metro bus and Fairfax Connector. $50 per applicant application fee. Owner provides lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have any available units?
9948 WOOD WREN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have?
Some of 9948 WOOD WREN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9948 WOOD WREN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9948 WOOD WREN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9948 WOOD WREN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT offers parking.
Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have a pool?
No, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9948 WOOD WREN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9948 WOOD WREN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
