9948 WOOD WREN COURT

Amenities
Available now, New kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch upper cabinets, breakfast bar plus table space, updated townhouse with finished rec room, 4 bedrooms upstairs, 3.5 baths, rec room with full daylight windows, 2 reserves parking spaces with unreserved spaces 1 block away, pets on a case by case basis, no smoking of any substance, Landlord provides lawn service, See floor plan for room layout, Near Burke Centre VRE, Metro bus and Fairfax Connector. $50 per applicant application fee. Owner provides lawn service.