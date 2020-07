Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Location, price, condition**Interior like new! Fresh paint, newer carpet**Recessed lights**Newly installed 52" ceiling fans in bedrooms**Eat-in Kitchen and Separate Dining Room**Patio/fenced backyard**Thermal tilt windows**New Roof**Convenient location with all Burke Conservancy amenities**2 Assigned parking spaces**Next to Lake Royal/parkland. This is a NO smoking/NO pet residence. No co-signers and no more than 2 incomes to qualify.