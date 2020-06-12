9826 COVENT COURT

Amenities

***Incredible 4 level Split level in quiet Cul-D-Sac in sought after Kings Park West-only 3 blocks from Lakeside Park (nature lover's paradise)***Almost new roof, siding, windows & appliances including washer & dryer. 5 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Formal living room with big bay window lets in tons of natural sunlight, contemporary paint colors, crown molding & flows nicely into kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances & opens to dining area with sliding glass door....walk-out to fenced rear yard w/ multi- level deck, playhouse & storage shed. Step down to lower 2nd level which features 2 big bedrooms, relaxing famiy room with another sliding glass door to backyard and fit pit area. Enormous lower level offers a huge recreation room (great TV/media room) with ceramic tile flooring & recessed lighting. Also on lower level is a big storage/workshop area-previous owner loved carpentry work so plenty of space and workbench is already ready for you! Generous master suite with dual closets & private upgraded bath. Additional bedrooms have ample closet space & share a big hall bathroom with newer vanity, designer mirror & fixtures. Only 2 incomes to qualify please but pet friendly!