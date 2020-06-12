All apartments in Kings Park West
9826 COVENT COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

9826 COVENT COURT

9826 Covent Court · No Longer Available
Kings Park West
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

9826 Covent Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
media room
***Incredible 4 level Split level in quiet Cul-D-Sac in sought after Kings Park West-only 3 blocks from Lakeside Park (nature lover's paradise)***Almost new roof, siding, windows & appliances including washer & dryer. 5 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Formal living room with big bay window lets in tons of natural sunlight, contemporary paint colors, crown molding & flows nicely into kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances & opens to dining area with sliding glass door....walk-out to fenced rear yard w/ multi- level deck, playhouse & storage shed. Step down to lower 2nd level which features 2 big bedrooms, relaxing famiy room with another sliding glass door to backyard and fit pit area. Enormous lower level offers a huge recreation room (great TV/media room) with ceramic tile flooring & recessed lighting. Also on lower level is a big storage/workshop area-previous owner loved carpentry work so plenty of space and workbench is already ready for you! Generous master suite with dual closets & private upgraded bath. Additional bedrooms have ample closet space & share a big hall bathroom with newer vanity, designer mirror & fixtures. Only 2 incomes to qualify please but pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 COVENT COURT have any available units?
9826 COVENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 9826 COVENT COURT have?
Some of 9826 COVENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 COVENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9826 COVENT COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 COVENT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 COVENT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9826 COVENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9826 COVENT COURT does offer parking.
Does 9826 COVENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9826 COVENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 COVENT COURT have a pool?
No, 9826 COVENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9826 COVENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 9826 COVENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 COVENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 COVENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9826 COVENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9826 COVENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
