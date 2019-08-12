Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5122 Richardson Dr. Available 08/21/19 Beautiful Large Single Family Home - Great home in Great Community. Loads of Updates-including additional Cabinets in kitchen. Family room off kitchen with fireplace and Berber carpet; updated baths; Large Closets;, Finished basement with office area , play area and laundry room. Hardwood floors on main & upper living room. Large Deck off kitchen leads to large private back yard w trees; Close to everything yet in a peaceful setting. Please call 703-525-7010 to view this home.



(RLNE5064532)