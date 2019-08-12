All apartments in Kings Park West
Find more places like 5122 Richardson Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
5122 Richardson Dr.
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

5122 Richardson Dr.

5122 Richardson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5122 Richardson Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5122 Richardson Dr. Available 08/21/19 Beautiful Large Single Family Home - Great home in Great Community. Loads of Updates-including additional Cabinets in kitchen. Family room off kitchen with fireplace and Berber carpet; updated baths; Large Closets;, Finished basement with office area , play area and laundry room. Hardwood floors on main & upper living room. Large Deck off kitchen leads to large private back yard w trees; Close to everything yet in a peaceful setting. Please call 703-525-7010 to view this home.

(RLNE5064532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Richardson Dr. have any available units?
5122 Richardson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5122 Richardson Dr. have?
Some of 5122 Richardson Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 Richardson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Richardson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Richardson Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5122 Richardson Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5122 Richardson Dr. offer parking?
No, 5122 Richardson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5122 Richardson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Richardson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Richardson Dr. have a pool?
No, 5122 Richardson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Richardson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5122 Richardson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Richardson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Richardson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 Richardson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5122 Richardson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 1 BedroomsKings Park West 3 Bedrooms
Kings Park West Apartments with BalconyKings Park West Apartments with Parking
Kings Park West Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA
South Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University