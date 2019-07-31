4936 MCFARLAND DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with brand new carpet throughout the main level and basement. All of the walls in home have been recently painted to add a more lighted feel. This 3-level TH also includes a finished walkout basement with a bonus room that could be used as an office or for additional storage. Pets possible at owners' discretion. Located in the wonderful well-established subdivision of Twinbrook . This beautiful townhome is just minutes from the Twinbrook Shopping Centre. Also a great location for commuters with direct access to Braddock Rd, & I-495, relatively close to 66 access as well. The primary schools are Laurel Ridge Elementary, Robinson Secondary, and Robinson High.