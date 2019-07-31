All apartments in Kings Park West
4936 MCFARLAND DR

4936 Mcfarland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4936 Mcfarland Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with brand new carpet throughout the main level and basement. All of the walls in home have been recently painted to add a more lighted feel. This 3-level TH also includes a finished walkout basement with a bonus room that could be used as an office or for additional storage. Pets possible at owners' discretion. Located in the wonderful well-established subdivision of Twinbrook . This beautiful townhome is just minutes from the Twinbrook Shopping Centre. Also a great location for commuters with direct access to Braddock Rd, & I-495, relatively close to 66 access as well. The primary schools are Laurel Ridge Elementary, Robinson Secondary, and Robinson High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have any available units?
4936 MCFARLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have?
Some of 4936 MCFARLAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 MCFARLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
4936 MCFARLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 MCFARLAND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 MCFARLAND DR is pet friendly.
Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR offer parking?
No, 4936 MCFARLAND DR does not offer parking.
Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4936 MCFARLAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have a pool?
No, 4936 MCFARLAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 4936 MCFARLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4936 MCFARLAND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4936 MCFARLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4936 MCFARLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
