Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE

4914 Wheatstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Wheatstone Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

This is a 4 bedroom home with 2 floors plus a walk out basement, 2.5 bathrooms and a laundry room (washer & dryer hookups only) with a shower on the main level. It is located in the sought after Kings Park West (KPW) neighborhood of Fairfax, VA. KPW offers sidewalks, walking and running trails around beautiful Lake Royal, playgrounds and three community pools. The elementary school, Laurel Ridge, is a short 2 blocks away while Robinson Secondary School is a short 5-10 minute walk. The schools are among the top rated in Fairfax county. The Metro express bus to the Pentagon is only 2-3 blocks from the home.This house has been renovated and has a beautiful family room with large windows on three sides, a kitchen with spacious cabinets, drawers under the counter area and granite counter tops, and wood flooring on the main level along with a dining room, living room, half bath and laundry room (washer and dryer hookups only) all on the main level. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms each with a unique feel. The upstairs was also renovated increasing the size of the master bedroom and bath with his and her closets. There is a full bathroom off of the main hallway. The basement is tiled with a large rec room and built-in shelving. There is a deck off the main level and a large storage room under the family room which is accessible from outside which provides plenty of storage space. There is also a utility room in the basement that makes a great sewing or craft room with a view of the backyard.Pets OK with additional $500 deposit.This is a great location for anyone assigned to the Pentagon, Crystal City, Henderson Hall, Ft. Meyer or any place in the district as well as NRO and NGA facilities in Fairfax, Virginia. The Metro Express bus stop to and from the Pentagon is a short walk. The Virginia Rail Express (VRE) Burke Rail Station is 1 mile south and provides a direct commute to downtown DC/Crystal City. The home is also within walking distance of a local community pool and George Mason University and close to major thoroughfares such as I-6, I-495, I-95 and Fairfax county Parkway. Quantico (20 miles) and Ft Belvoir (14 miles) are an easy 40 minute reverse commute.The community is great and the neighborhood is close to Fairfax City which has a wonderful 4th of July celebration including our favorite firefighter competitions. Within a 5 minute drive you will find multiple grocery stores, Walmart, Target, restaurants, a movie theater and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 WHEATSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
