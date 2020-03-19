All apartments in Kings Park West
10823 COLTON STREET
10823 COLTON STREET

10823 Colton Street · No Longer Available
Location

10823 Colton Street, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great brick home with a beautiful fully fenced backyard. House has been completely TOP to Botton remodeled. New kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, paint, etc. Robinson High and Oak View Elementary School. No smoking. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

