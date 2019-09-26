10406 HEADLY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 BR/3 BA at the end of a quiet cul de sac offered for the first time ever as a rental property. All bathrooms renovated to include incredible custom design features. Upgraded kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced rear yard with expansive deck, outdoor kitchen and wood-fired pizza oven perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Superb location in Kings Park West 5 minutes from VRE station. Walk to premium schools offering prestigious international baccalaureate, as well as movie theatres, restaurants, fitness, grocery, George Mason University,walking trails, and community pools. Nearby Burke Lake and Fiuntainhead Regional Park for weekend paddle boarding, biking, hiking, or fishing. Finished basement with large laundry room and high efficiency washer/dryer. New heating and cooling systems. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Lawn care included in rent! Lease term Negotiable! Only 2 incomes can be used to qualify.