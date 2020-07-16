Amenities

6 Popeley Court - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/b9ccb03036



Check out our virtual tour to view the space anytime. 3D Home:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/0ee4e66b-9aec-4d1e-b130-b9668981447a?setAttribution=mls&wl=true



Beautifully maintained 5-bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in Ford’s Colony. Enjoy walks in this picturesque neighborhood setting. Home offers over 3,200 sq. ft. of living space and a two-car garage. Kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Owner will included a new washer & dryer if a 2-year lease is signed at the $2700 rent amount.



Enjoy your very own backyard oasis, with a deck for relaxing and a spacious backyard.



Pets are negotiable.



Community Amenities:

Clubhouse, Gated Community, Picnic Area, Playground, Pools, RV/Boat Storage, Tennis Court, Walking paths, Basketball Court, Golf, etc..



Schools: D.J Montague Elementary, James Blair Middle , Lafayette High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5580143)