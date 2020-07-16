All apartments in James City County
6 Popeley Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

6 Popeley Court

6 Popeley Court · (757) 229-6810
Location

6 Popeley Court, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Popeley Court · Avail. now

$2,550

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6 Popeley Court - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/b9ccb03036

Check out our virtual tour to view the space anytime. 3D Home:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/0ee4e66b-9aec-4d1e-b130-b9668981447a?setAttribution=mls&wl=true

Beautifully maintained 5-bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in Ford’s Colony. Enjoy walks in this picturesque neighborhood setting. Home offers over 3,200 sq. ft. of living space and a two-car garage. Kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Owner will included a new washer & dryer if a 2-year lease is signed at the $2700 rent amount.

Enjoy your very own backyard oasis, with a deck for relaxing and a spacious backyard.

Pets are negotiable.

Community Amenities:
Clubhouse, Gated Community, Picnic Area, Playground, Pools, RV/Boat Storage, Tennis Court, Walking paths, Basketball Court, Golf, etc..

Schools: D.J Montague Elementary, James Blair Middle , Lafayette High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5580143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Popeley Court have any available units?
6 Popeley Court has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Popeley Court have?
Some of 6 Popeley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Popeley Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Popeley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Popeley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Popeley Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Popeley Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Popeley Court offers parking.
Does 6 Popeley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Popeley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Popeley Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Popeley Court has a pool.
Does 6 Popeley Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Popeley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Popeley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Popeley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Popeley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Popeley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
