Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking lobby media room

Lovely Condo in the Heart of New Town. 2 BR, 2 BA, LR, DR, Kitchen with all appliances plus Washer and Dryer. All 1 floor living with underground parking. Health & Fitness Room, Lounge and Half Bath in Lobby. Secure Entrance into Foundation Square. New Town offers Trader Joes, Barnes & Noble with Starbucks, Theater, Excellent Dining, Shopping, Walking/Jogging Trails around Ponds with Fountains, etc.