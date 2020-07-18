All apartments in James City County
4602 Town Creek Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4602 Town Creek Drive

4602 Town Creek Drive · (757) 570-7789
Location

4602 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxurious all Brick Townhome in the Heart of New Town. Walk to shops, theater, restaurants, Barnes & Noble, Trader Joes, Doctor offices, Work, etc. Master Bedrooms plus 2 additional Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on 2nd floor plus another Bedroom, Full Bath, Suite on 3rd floor. First floors offers Hardwood floors and 9' ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters and cherry cabinets, ceiling fans in all rooms. Landscaped small yard leading to detached 2 car garage with large storage area above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 Town Creek Drive have any available units?
4602 Town Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4602 Town Creek Drive have?
Some of 4602 Town Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 Town Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Town Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Town Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4602 Town Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 4602 Town Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4602 Town Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4602 Town Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4602 Town Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Town Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4602 Town Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 4602 Town Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4602 Town Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Town Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 Town Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 Town Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4602 Town Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
