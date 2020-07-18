4602 Town Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Luxurious all Brick Townhome in the Heart of New Town. Walk to shops, theater, restaurants, Barnes & Noble, Trader Joes, Doctor offices, Work, etc. Master Bedrooms plus 2 additional Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on 2nd floor plus another Bedroom, Full Bath, Suite on 3rd floor. First floors offers Hardwood floors and 9' ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters and cherry cabinets, ceiling fans in all rooms. Landscaped small yard leading to detached 2 car garage with large storage area above.