Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4002 Midlands Road
4002 Midlands Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4002 Midlands Road, James City County, VA 23188
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
End unit. Close to parking. Lovely 2 large bedroom townhouse close to William & Mary & Colonial Williamsburg. Living room, dining room combo with private fenced patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4002 Midlands Road have any available units?
4002 Midlands Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
James City County, VA
.
What amenities does 4002 Midlands Road have?
Some of 4002 Midlands Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4002 Midlands Road currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Midlands Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Midlands Road pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Midlands Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in James City County
.
Does 4002 Midlands Road offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Midlands Road offers parking.
Does 4002 Midlands Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 Midlands Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Midlands Road have a pool?
No, 4002 Midlands Road does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Midlands Road have accessible units?
No, 4002 Midlands Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Midlands Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 Midlands Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Midlands Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Midlands Road does not have units with air conditioning.
