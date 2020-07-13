All apartments in James City County
112 Puffin Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

112 Puffin Lane

112 Puffin Lane · (757) 229-6810
Location

112 Puffin Lane, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Puffin Lane · Avail. Aug 5

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
112 Puffin Lane Available 08/05/20 112 Puffin Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/bd0b0eb027

Large 3 bedroom house with 2-1/2 bathrooms offering 2,274 square feet of living space located on a cul-de-sac in Seasons Trace on a wooded lot. It features a front office/study, large open living room to kitchen, loft with view to the dining area, screened back porch, upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with garden tub, laundry area, 2 car garage and large driveway. All appliances to include washer and dryer. Fireplace for show only.

Schools: DJ Montague Elementary, Hornsby Middle, Lafayette High

(RLNE2464838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Puffin Lane have any available units?
112 Puffin Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Puffin Lane have?
Some of 112 Puffin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Puffin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Puffin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Puffin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Puffin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 112 Puffin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 112 Puffin Lane offers parking.
Does 112 Puffin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Puffin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Puffin Lane have a pool?
No, 112 Puffin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 112 Puffin Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Puffin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Puffin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Puffin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Puffin Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Puffin Lane has units with air conditioning.
