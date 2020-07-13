Amenities
112 Puffin Lane Available 08/05/20
Large 3 bedroom house with 2-1/2 bathrooms offering 2,274 square feet of living space located on a cul-de-sac in Seasons Trace on a wooded lot. It features a front office/study, large open living room to kitchen, loft with view to the dining area, screened back porch, upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with garden tub, laundry area, 2 car garage and large driveway. All appliances to include washer and dryer. Fireplace for show only.
Schools: DJ Montague Elementary, Hornsby Middle, Lafayette High
