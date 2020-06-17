All apartments in Innsbrook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

4003 Bush Lake Place

4003 Bush Lake Place · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4003 Bush Lake Place, Innsbrook, VA 23060
Innsbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great townhouse with lots of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a convenient location to all major roads & shopping. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen & foyer and hardwood floors in living & dining rooms. Comes with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. 2 off street parking spaces, deck and attached storage shed. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact 804.355.5771
Great townhouse with lots of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a convenient location to all major roads & shopping. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen & foyer and hardwood floors in living & dining rooms. Comes with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. 2 off street parking spaces, deck and attached storage shed. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Theresa at Briggs Realty 804.347.8888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Bush Lake Place have any available units?
4003 Bush Lake Place has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4003 Bush Lake Place have?
Some of 4003 Bush Lake Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Bush Lake Place currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Bush Lake Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Bush Lake Place pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Bush Lake Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Innsbrook.
Does 4003 Bush Lake Place offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Bush Lake Place offers parking.
Does 4003 Bush Lake Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Bush Lake Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Bush Lake Place have a pool?
No, 4003 Bush Lake Place does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Bush Lake Place have accessible units?
No, 4003 Bush Lake Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Bush Lake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Bush Lake Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Bush Lake Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Bush Lake Place does not have units with air conditioning.
