Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

2311 PIMMIT DRIVE

2311 Pimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
playground
pool
RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. UNIT WILL BE FULLY CLEANED AND SANITIZED THE DAY BEFORE OCCUPANCY. UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR, NO NEED TO USE ELEVATOR. Walk from your living room to the backyard with your dog or have a drink on your patio facing the pool. Recently updated, Washer/Dryer, bathrooms, floors, kitchen, with SS appliances and granite counter. GREAT LOCATION, walk to the shopping centers with Whole Foods, Trader Joe, Restaurants, many retails, Etc. Easy commute by metro, West FC, 495, 66, Tysons Corner. Secure building, Tot lot,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have any available units?
2311 PIMMIT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have?
Some of 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2311 PIMMIT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 PIMMIT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

