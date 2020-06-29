2311 PIMMIT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator playground pool

RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. UNIT WILL BE FULLY CLEANED AND SANITIZED THE DAY BEFORE OCCUPANCY. UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR, NO NEED TO USE ELEVATOR. Walk from your living room to the backyard with your dog or have a drink on your patio facing the pool. Recently updated, Washer/Dryer, bathrooms, floors, kitchen, with SS appliances and granite counter. GREAT LOCATION, walk to the shopping centers with Whole Foods, Trader Joe, Restaurants, many retails, Etc. Easy commute by metro, West FC, 495, 66, Tysons Corner. Secure building, Tot lot,