808 Terrace Ave.

HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted. No Pets Allowed. $725.00 month $725.00 deposit, 1 year lease. UPDATES JUNE 2020 - INSTALLING NEW EXTERIOR VINYL SIDING. ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT!



***YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***



Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Water - VA American Water

Sewer/Trash - City of Hopewell

Electricity - Dominion Energy

(FYI - Proof of Utilities & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Pets Allowed



