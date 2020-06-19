All apartments in Hopewell
808 Terrace Ave.

808 Terrace Avenue · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 Terrace Ave. · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted. No Pets Allowed. $725.00 month $725.00 deposit, 1 year lease. UPDATES JUNE 2020 - INSTALLING NEW EXTERIOR VINYL SIDING. ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT!

***YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Water - VA American Water
Sewer/Trash - City of Hopewell
Electricity - Dominion Energy
(FYI - Proof of Utilities & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Terrace Ave. have any available units?
808 Terrace Ave. has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopewell, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopewell Rent Report.
Is 808 Terrace Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
808 Terrace Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Terrace Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopewell.
Does 808 Terrace Ave. offer parking?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 808 Terrace Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Terrace Ave. have a pool?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 808 Terrace Ave. have accessible units?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Terrace Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Terrace Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Terrace Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
