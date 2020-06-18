1631 Autumn Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air. Bathroom has double sinks! Rear patio, no pets allowed, Section 8 accepted, $825.00 month $825.00 deposit, 1 year lease.



***** YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***



Tenant responsible for the following utilities:

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Weekly Trash Pick-up - Billed through City of Hopewell with Sewer

Electricity - Dominion

Water - Virginia American

Sewer - City of Hopewell

(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5684454)