All apartments in Hopewell
Find more places like 1631 Autumn Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopewell, VA
/
1631 Autumn Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1631 Autumn Dr.

1631 Autumn Woods Drive · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hopewell
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1631 Autumn Woods Drive, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1631 Autumn Dr. · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air. Bathroom has double sinks! Rear patio, no pets allowed, Section 8 accepted, $825.00 month $825.00 deposit, 1 year lease.

***** YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***

Tenant responsible for the following utilities:
Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Weekly Trash Pick-up - Billed through City of Hopewell with Sewer
Electricity - Dominion
Water - Virginia American
Sewer - City of Hopewell
(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5684454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Autumn Dr. have any available units?
1631 Autumn Dr. has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopewell, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopewell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Autumn Dr. have?
Some of 1631 Autumn Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Autumn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Autumn Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Autumn Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Autumn Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopewell.
Does 1631 Autumn Dr. offer parking?
No, 1631 Autumn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Autumn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Autumn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Autumn Dr. have a pool?
No, 1631 Autumn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Autumn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1631 Autumn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Autumn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Autumn Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1631 Autumn Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct
Hopewell, VA 23860
Twin Rivers
600 Winston Churchill Dr
Hopewell, VA 23860

Similar Pages

Hopewell 1 BedroomsHopewell 2 Bedrooms
Hopewell Apartments with ParkingHopewell Dog Friendly Apartments
Hopewell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAFranklin, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity