Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

109 S. Grove Avenue

109 South Grove Avenue · (804) 545-7314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 South Grove Avenue, Highland Springs, VA 23075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 S. Grove Avenue · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome renovated rancher in Highland Springs! - Fully Updated and move-in ready! Quality renovation on this wonderful vinyl sided ranch offering 3 bedrooms + 1.5 baths. The home has a spacious living room and dining area with refinished hardwood floors opening to the gorgeous kitchen including NEW white cabinets, granite countertops and flooring along with all new appliances. Three spacious bedrooms all have refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint. New windows are featured throughout the house as well along with a pull down attic for storage. The bath has been beautifully renovated with all new features. Convenient to Interstate, Airport, Raceway and Shopping !! No utilities included. Pets subject to approval. Available immediately, don't miss out! Contact Matt for all showings and questions 804-441-2351.

(RLNE5481724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 S. Grove Avenue have any available units?
109 S. Grove Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 S. Grove Avenue have?
Some of 109 S. Grove Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 S. Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 S. Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 S. Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 S. Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 109 S. Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 S. Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 S. Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 S. Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 S. Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 S. Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 S. Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 S. Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 S. Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 S. Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 S. Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 S. Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
