109 S. Grove Avenue

Awesome renovated rancher in Highland Springs! - Fully Updated and move-in ready! Quality renovation on this wonderful vinyl sided ranch offering 3 bedrooms + 1.5 baths. The home has a spacious living room and dining area with refinished hardwood floors opening to the gorgeous kitchen including NEW white cabinets, granite countertops and flooring along with all new appliances. Three spacious bedrooms all have refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint. New windows are featured throughout the house as well along with a pull down attic for storage. The bath has been beautifully renovated with all new features. Convenient to Interstate, Airport, Raceway and Shopping !! No utilities included. Pets subject to approval. Available immediately, don't miss out! Contact Matt for all showings and questions 804-441-2351.



