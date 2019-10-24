All apartments in Hayfield
5703 GLAMIS DRIVE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

5703 GLAMIS DRIVE

5703 Glamis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Glamis Drive, Hayfield, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing rental opportunity in coveted Hayfield Farms! This pristine 5 bedroom, 3 full bath Colonial boasts quality features and upgrades throughout 2,236+ square ft. of space. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you to the inviting floorplan, including formal dining room, living room with built-ins and family room with a cozy brick fireplace. The newly renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a separate breakfast area with sliders to back deck. 5 bedrooms include Master suite with luxe updated bathroom featuring his/her vanity. The finished walk-out lower level is an entertainers dream - Bonus room features gas fireplace with custom stonework, bar area and sliders to the private covered patio. A spacious laundry area offers great options for storage. Outside, the picture-perfect 0.21 lot includes a fenced-in backyard that promises endless fun for outdoor activities~ enjoy an afternoon cocktail on the deck with guests while watching the younger ones run around out back. You~ll love living minutes to any amenity, including shopping, restaurants, Metro, schools, commuter roads and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have any available units?
5703 GLAMIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have?
Some of 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5703 GLAMIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayfield.
Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 GLAMIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

