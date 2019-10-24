5703 GLAMIS DRIVE

Amenities

Amazing rental opportunity in coveted Hayfield Farms! This pristine 5 bedroom, 3 full bath Colonial boasts quality features and upgrades throughout 2,236+ square ft. of space. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you to the inviting floorplan, including formal dining room, living room with built-ins and family room with a cozy brick fireplace. The newly renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a separate breakfast area with sliders to back deck. 5 bedrooms include Master suite with luxe updated bathroom featuring his/her vanity. The finished walk-out lower level is an entertainers dream - Bonus room features gas fireplace with custom stonework, bar area and sliders to the private covered patio. A spacious laundry area offers great options for storage. Outside, the picture-perfect 0.21 lot includes a fenced-in backyard that promises endless fun for outdoor activities~ enjoy an afternoon cocktail on the deck with guests while watching the younger ones run around out back. You~ll love living minutes to any amenity, including shopping, restaurants, Metro, schools, commuter roads and so much more!