274 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA with balcony
Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Groveton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.