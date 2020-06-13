274 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE
3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1403 sqft
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1
7334 Tavenner Ln, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1917 sqft
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3410 COLLARD STREET
3410 Collard Street, Groveton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1537 sqft
Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1820 sqft
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Groveton
22 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rose Hill
14 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5904 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5. Bath in Alexandria. Great location. Enclosed patio. Plenty of amenities including Pool, Tennis courts, Bowling, Convenience Store, and Dry cleaning. Shuttle bus to Huntington metro.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY
7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1880 sqft
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR
7118 Dijohn Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
City Guide for Groveton, VA

"And later, if ever felt that I was getting swept away by the craziness of being in a band, well, I'd go back to Virginia." -Dave Grohl

Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Groveton, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Groveton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

