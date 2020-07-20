3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WOW-THIS IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL-Many upgrades and Updates Throughout this 3 level Brick Townhouse makes this the perfect home. Hardwood floors entire main level, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances are within the large Eat in Kitchen with adjoining family room. Large Deck off main level that is overlooking trees. Gas Fireplace, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. 3 or 4 Bedrooms with 3 1/2 Bathrooms. The Master Suite bathroom has Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Sizable Second and Third Bedrooms. Fully Finished Lower Level w/Gas Fireplace, Multipurpose Room could be 4th bedroom, Full Bath and Walks out to Back Patio, Great Commuter Location, close to Fort Belvoir, Metro Stations, and Shopping. Hurry!