Groveton, VA
3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE

3705 Huntley Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Huntley Meadows Lane, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WOW-THIS IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL-Many upgrades and Updates Throughout this 3 level Brick Townhouse makes this the perfect home. Hardwood floors entire main level, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances are within the large Eat in Kitchen with adjoining family room. Large Deck off main level that is overlooking trees. Gas Fireplace, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. 3 or 4 Bedrooms with 3 1/2 Bathrooms. The Master Suite bathroom has Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Sizable Second and Third Bedrooms. Fully Finished Lower Level w/Gas Fireplace, Multipurpose Room could be 4th bedroom, Full Bath and Walks out to Back Patio, Great Commuter Location, close to Fort Belvoir, Metro Stations, and Shopping. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have any available units?
3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have?
Some of 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE offers parking.
Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have a pool?
No, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have accessible units?
No, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 HUNTLEY MEADOWS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
