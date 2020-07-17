All apartments in Greenbriar
13116 MOSS RANCH LN

Location

13116 Moss Ranch Lane, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Improved price...now $2800! 4BR/2BA Charming Ranch style home with new carpeting, paint, roof, siding and shutters. Large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen and very large family room. There's a spaciouse driveway and a 2 car garage, yard space all around the house! Sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. Located in the Greenbriar community, close to shopping, restaurants and main roads. No pets, nor smoking are allowed. Tenant must provide washer & dryer. Backyard shed can be used, condition in "as is." Initial term of Lease is 12 months and can be negotiated with Landlord for additional time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have any available units?
13116 MOSS RANCH LN has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have?
Some of 13116 MOSS RANCH LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 MOSS RANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
13116 MOSS RANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 MOSS RANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN offers parking.
Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have a pool?
No, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN does not have a pool.
Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13116 MOSS RANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13116 MOSS RANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
