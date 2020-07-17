13116 MOSS RANCH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Improved price...now $2800! 4BR/2BA Charming Ranch style home with new carpeting, paint, roof, siding and shutters. Large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen and very large family room. There's a spaciouse driveway and a 2 car garage, yard space all around the house! Sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. Located in the Greenbriar community, close to shopping, restaurants and main roads. No pets, nor smoking are allowed. Tenant must provide washer & dryer. Backyard shed can be used, condition in "as is." Initial term of Lease is 12 months and can be negotiated with Landlord for additional time.