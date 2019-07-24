All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 907 RIVA RIDGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
907 RIVA RIDGE DR
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

907 RIVA RIDGE DR

907 Riva Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Falls
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

907 Riva Ridge Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific opportunity to live in the most popular and extensive neighborhood in Great Falls. You are sure to find many friendly neighbors and residents of all ages. This house provides everything you might need. Spacious family room with fire place, washer/dryer in mud room, 4 bedrooms/2 full baths upstairs (updated master bath); walk-out lower level offers 5th bedroom, full bath, and rec room. The private rear yard with slate patio is fully fenced and backs to acres of common property and natural woodlands. Renovated kitchen and hardwood floors on main level. Sidewalks in neighborhood and bus stop is just at the corner. Landlord is currently replacing kitchen and bathroom floors. Welcome to a happy home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have any available units?
907 RIVA RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have?
Some of 907 RIVA RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 RIVA RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
907 RIVA RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 RIVA RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 RIVA RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 RIVA RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with Balcony
Great Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Falls Apartments with Parking
Great Falls Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDDale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University