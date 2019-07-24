907 RIVA RIDGE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Terrific opportunity to live in the most popular and extensive neighborhood in Great Falls. You are sure to find many friendly neighbors and residents of all ages. This house provides everything you might need. Spacious family room with fire place, washer/dryer in mud room, 4 bedrooms/2 full baths upstairs (updated master bath); walk-out lower level offers 5th bedroom, full bath, and rec room. The private rear yard with slate patio is fully fenced and backs to acres of common property and natural woodlands. Renovated kitchen and hardwood floors on main level. Sidewalks in neighborhood and bus stop is just at the corner. Landlord is currently replacing kitchen and bathroom floors. Welcome to a happy home!