Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
10513 BREVITY DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

10513 BREVITY DRIVE

10513 Brevity Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10513 Brevity Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6 month Lease (then month-to-month)! Stunning single family home on .96 acre lot for rent in Lexington Estates. This home is situated on a quiet, no-thru street on a large lot. Hardwood floors span the main level. The living room steps up to the dining area, which leads into the spacious, light-filled kitchen and then flows into the family room with access to the tiered deck overlooking the large backyard. A powder room, laundry room, and garage access are also on the main level. Upstairs is home to 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and the enormous master suite which has a lovely sitting area and wood-burning fireplace. The attached master bathroom are is equipped with a walk-in closet, dressing area, and a shower with exquisite tilework. The fully finished walkout basement has the third fireplace, a bedroom, bonus room, and a full bathroom. This home has a long driveway with off-street parking for multiple cars, including the attached 2 car garage, and is just steps away from the incredible Great Falls National Park! Available 7/1/20 Pets OK. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 20
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have any available units?
10513 BREVITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have?
Some of 10513 BREVITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 BREVITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10513 BREVITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 BREVITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10513 BREVITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10513 BREVITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
