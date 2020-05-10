10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Welcome to your new home in desirable Hickory Farms. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this three level colonial, freshly repainted throughout with new fridge, dishwasher and microwave - all waiting for you to move in. Gleaming hardwood floors on two levels, and ceramic tiled floor in the basement. Open plan main level allows for easy entertaining. Family room opens to a patio and large fully fenced backyard. All three bathrooms have been upgraded in the recent past. Lower level has lots of storage, and exercise equipment and armoire will be left for Tenants' use. Only two incomes to qualify.