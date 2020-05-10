All apartments in George Mason
10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT

10116 Spinning Wheel Court · No Longer Available
Location

10116 Spinning Wheel Court, George Mason, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome to your new home in desirable Hickory Farms. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this three level colonial, freshly repainted throughout with new fridge, dishwasher and microwave - all waiting for you to move in. Gleaming hardwood floors on two levels, and ceramic tiled floor in the basement. Open plan main level allows for easy entertaining. Family room opens to a patio and large fully fenced backyard. All three bathrooms have been upgraded in the recent past. Lower level has lots of storage, and exercise equipment and armoire will be left for Tenants' use. Only two incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have any available units?
10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have?
Some of 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT offers parking.
Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have a pool?
No, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10116 SPINNING WHEEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

