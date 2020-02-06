7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sought after Madison Crescent location!! This one is a beauty! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 finished levels with a gourmet kitchen you will never want to leave!! Gorgeous hardwoods, open floor plan, granite, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, spacious rooms and closets, 2 car garage, deck. Move in ready and close to everything! Walk to shopping and restaurants!! Call today!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.