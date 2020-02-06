All apartments in Gainesville
Location

7801 Crescent Park Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sought after Madison Crescent location!! This one is a beauty! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 finished levels with a gourmet kitchen you will never want to leave!! Gorgeous hardwoods, open floor plan, granite, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, spacious rooms and closets, 2 car garage, deck. Move in ready and close to everything! Walk to shopping and restaurants!! Call today!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have any available units?
7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7801 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

