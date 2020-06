Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! 5BD/3.5BA - Features a sprawling open main level with gas fireplace and range, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cozy breakfast nook, large bedrooms, finished basement with full bath + large bonus room, and more! Conveniently located close to all the amenities in Gainesville. Fresh paint throughout. Applications must be submitted through the ARMI website WWW.ARMIVA.COM.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.