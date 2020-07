Amenities

WOW! See the inside of this stunning townhome home right now on the video tour. Located in Greenhill Crossing in Gainesville the home is in a prime location. It is close to commuting routes, shopping, and more! Tyler elementary school/Bull Run Middle/Battlefield High. Fresh paint and flooring updates on this HUGE 4 bed 3 full bath townhome with a walk out basement! Pets case by case MOVE IN ASAP! $45/adult app fee and certified funds required for first months rent.