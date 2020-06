6679 BARTRAMS FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool

*** 4 YEAR OLD, 3 BEDROOM 2.5+.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE *** GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HUGE CENTER AISLE, CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH *** DESIGNER LIGHTING FIXTURE *** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKTOP *** EXPANDED PAXTON MODEL OFFERS OVER 3200 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE *** MAIN LEVEL OFFICE / STUDY AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN *** HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL *** 9 FOOT CEILING , PALLADIAN WINDOWS WITH BLINDS *** IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING *** SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM HAS A SITTING ROOM & TWO WALK IN CLOSETS *** LUXURY MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB, GLASSED SHOWER *** EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION WITH CONVENIENT ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING, SEVERAL COMMUTER OPTIONS *** COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDES: SNOW REMOVAL, TRASH & RECYCLING, OUTDOOR POOL, JOGGING TRAIL, LAKE, TOT LOTS, A REC FACILITY, CLUB HOUSE. BASKETBALL COURTS AND COMMON AREAS !!!!!!