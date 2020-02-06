All apartments in Gainesville
15113 SANTANDER DRIVE

15113 Santander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15113 Santander Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
SEE DOCUMENT FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY*Pets Case/Case*Additional Deposit $350 Per Pet*Additional Pet Rent $50/pet/month*Professionally Managed by Real Property Management**5 yrs young Horton built home has 4 upper level bedrooms, laundry rm. All hardwood floors on Main w/ formal living & dining areas. Eat-in kit has stainless, granite and extended family room w/ gas fireplace. Lower level has 3rd full bath, bedroom, sitting room and storage area. All this w/ Intercom and Security System, minutes to Wegmans, shops, restaurants and cinema. Vacant and Ready to go..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have any available units?
15113 SANTANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15113 SANTANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15113 SANTANDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
