Available on 8/1. No showing available. The video virtual tour only. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen. New HVAC, hot water heater, flooring, kitchen cabinets, stove w/ convection, washer, dryer, carpet, refrigerator, bathrooms, windows, sliding glass door, etc. Eat-in kitchen looks out to the large deck. Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms. Private bedroom w/ full BA + sep. rec room + storage in the basement.