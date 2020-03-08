All apartments in Franklin Farm
Home
/
Franklin Farm, VA
/
3618 BUCKEYE CT
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

3618 BUCKEYE CT

3618 Buckeye Court · No Longer Available
Franklin Farm
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balconies
Pet Friendly Apartments
Location

3618 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Not accepting Voucher program*** Gorgeous 4 bedroom, sun filled, end unit Townhome in sought after Franklin Glen! Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors in the living and dining room, new recessed lighting. Large master suite with a full bath, vaulted ceilings, new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious walk-out basement with private guest suite and full bathroom. Oversized deck and fully fenced yard! 8+ rated schools, minutes from Whole Foods, Fair Lakes, the Goverment Center for dining and shopping, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, walk to the Metro Bus with routes to the Vienna Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have any available units?
3618 BUCKEYE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have?
Some of 3618 BUCKEYE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 BUCKEYE CT currently offering any rent specials?
3618 BUCKEYE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 BUCKEYE CT pet-friendly?
No, 3618 BUCKEYE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT offer parking?
No, 3618 BUCKEYE CT does not offer parking.
Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 BUCKEYE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have a pool?
Yes, 3618 BUCKEYE CT has a pool.
Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have accessible units?
No, 3618 BUCKEYE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 BUCKEYE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 BUCKEYE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 BUCKEYE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
