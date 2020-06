Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Sunlight fulfilled immaculate townhouse with 4BR&2.5BA in a beautiful community. Split foyer with closet and half-bath. Gleaming FWH throughout Living RM & Dining Combo with large windows. Kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar, sliding door off to deck. Furnished walk out basement, stone fireplace, fence in backyard. One den with large windows can be bedroom/studio. Walking distance to shopping center, dining places. Near highway and parks.