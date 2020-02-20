All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT

3006 Summershade Court · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Summershade Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME! Completely renovated Single Family Home from Top to Bottom in sought after Oakton High School Pyramid. Brand new Hardwood Floor, Newer Windows, Brand New Complete Baths, Brand new fresh Paint with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances & a big Storage Shed with huge yard! Closer to all major commute routes, shopping, convenience stores, Dulles international airport & much more! Great Schools rating! Advanced Academic Placement Centers eligible students in Grades 3-8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT have any available units?
3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
Is 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT offer parking?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT have a pool?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

