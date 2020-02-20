3006 SUMMERSHADE COURT

Amenities

WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME! Completely renovated Single Family Home from Top to Bottom in sought after Oakton High School Pyramid. Brand new Hardwood Floor, Newer Windows, Brand New Complete Baths, Brand new fresh Paint with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances & a big Storage Shed with huge yard! Closer to all major commute routes, shopping, convenience stores, Dulles international airport & much more! Great Schools rating! Advanced Academic Placement Centers eligible students in Grades 3-8.