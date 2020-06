Amenities

Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac. Offers hardwood floors on main level, family room off the kitchen w/wood burning fireplace, updated baths, newer stainless kitchen appliances and much more! Excellent school district. Blocks to elementary school, playgrounds, grocery shopping, restaurant, & 2 community pools. Landlord will consider a small dog. No cats. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.