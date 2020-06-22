All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT

13610 Soft Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

13610 Soft Breeze Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Move-In Ready. Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath homes nestled on a lovely private lot backing to trees on a quiet cul-de-sac. One car garage, charming front porch and stone walkway. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings and decorative moldings. The sparking gourmet kitchen with custom cherry 42 inch cabinets and new quality stainless steel appliances. Lower level recreation room with new kitchen and a full bath. Walk distance to club house. Easy access to Fairfax Co. Pkwy, Route 50 & 28 I-66 and 267.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have any available units?
13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have?
Some of 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT offers parking.
Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have a pool?
No, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

