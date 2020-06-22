13610 SOFT BREEZE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Move-In Ready. Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath homes nestled on a lovely private lot backing to trees on a quiet cul-de-sac. One car garage, charming front porch and stone walkway. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings and decorative moldings. The sparking gourmet kitchen with custom cherry 42 inch cabinets and new quality stainless steel appliances. Lower level recreation room with new kitchen and a full bath. Walk distance to club house. Easy access to Fairfax Co. Pkwy, Route 50 & 28 I-66 and 267.