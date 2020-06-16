13603 DAIRY LOU COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA 3 levels single family home in the sought-after Franklin Farm neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac, .20-acre lot with front porch, deck & landscaping. HW throughout main level. Updated kitchen with granite & ss appliances. Bright breakfast room with bay window & bench. Formal LR with gas FP & DR. Owner's suite with updated BA. Finished LL with rec rm with gas FP. Updated inside & out.Oakhill Elementary, Franklin Middle (Rachael Carson Middle School for AAP program), Chantilly High. Two-year lease is preferred. First month rent and one-month security deposit due before moving in. Need employment verification, good references and good credit scores. Applicants pay application and tenant screening fees. Tenants pay Utilities - All, Trash Removal, Windows/Screens, Exterior Maintenance, Common Area Maintenance, HVAC Maintenance, Lawn/Tree/Shrub Care, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Renter Insurance, Minor Interior Maintenance. ACH direct debit payment. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in. House date: July 20,2020.