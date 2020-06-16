All apartments in Franklin Farm
Find more places like 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Farm, VA
/
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

13603 DAIRY LOU COURT

13603 Dairy Lou Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13603 Dairy Lou Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA 3 levels single family home in the sought-after Franklin Farm neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac, .20-acre lot with front porch, deck & landscaping. HW throughout main level. Updated kitchen with granite & ss appliances. Bright breakfast room with bay window & bench. Formal LR with gas FP & DR. Owner's suite with updated BA. Finished LL with rec rm with gas FP. Updated inside & out.Oakhill Elementary, Franklin Middle (Rachael Carson Middle School for AAP program), Chantilly High. Two-year lease is preferred. First month rent and one-month security deposit due before moving in. Need employment verification, good references and good credit scores. Applicants pay application and tenant screening fees. Tenants pay Utilities - All, Trash Removal, Windows/Screens, Exterior Maintenance, Common Area Maintenance, HVAC Maintenance, Lawn/Tree/Shrub Care, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Renter Insurance, Minor Interior Maintenance. ACH direct debit payment. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in. House date: July 20,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have any available units?
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have?
Some of 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT offer parking?
No, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have a pool?
No, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have accessible units?
No, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13603 DAIRY LOU COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Farm Apartments with BalconyFranklin Farm Apartments with Garage
Franklin Farm Apartments with PoolFranklin Farm Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Farm Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University