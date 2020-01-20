13560 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in sought after Highland Mews. Close to Silver Line Metro Station being built in Herndon, or use the Reston Station until it opens. Excellent Fairfax County Schools. One block from McLearen shops. Features include: new gas heating system, new air conditioning system, fully fenced rear yard, large deck, new ceramic tile in foyer and kitchen, carpet throughout,full finished walk out lower level with full bathroom. Freshly Painted. Assigned 2 parking spaces: # 30 and #31. (Front door needs a little extra oomph to open..tight fit due to newly installed foyer ceramic)