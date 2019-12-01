13513 COATES LN

**PREPARE TO BE "WOW"ed WITH THIS FIRST TIME RENTAL**SO MUCH LOVE AND CREATIVENESS WENT INTO THE OWNER'S UPDATES**WELCOMING LIVING ROOM FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT**RECONFIGURED KITCHEN THAT OPENS UP TO DINING ROOM THAT LEADS TO EXPANSIVE DECK & LARGE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD**MASTERSUITE W WALK-IN CLOSET**BR#2 HAS BUILT-IN MURPHYBED&DESK FOR DUAL USE AS BEDROOM AND HOME OFFICE**ALL 3 BATHROOMS UPDATED**1-CAR GARAGE**LAUNDRY ROOM**TIGHT-KNIT CUL-DE-SAC**WELCOME HOME**NO PETS**NO SMOKING**APPLY ONLINE @ LONGANDFOSTER.COM**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
