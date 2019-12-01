All apartments in Franklin Farm
13513 COATES LN
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

13513 COATES LN

13513 Coates Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Coates Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**PREPARE TO BE "WOW"ed WITH THIS FIRST TIME RENTAL**SO MUCH LOVE AND CREATIVENESS WENT INTO THE OWNER'S UPDATES**WELCOMING LIVING ROOM FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT**RECONFIGURED KITCHEN THAT OPENS UP TO DINING ROOM THAT LEADS TO EXPANSIVE DECK & LARGE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD**MASTERSUITE W WALK-IN CLOSET**BR#2 HAS BUILT-IN MURPHYBED&DESK FOR DUAL USE AS BEDROOM AND HOME OFFICE**ALL 3 BATHROOMS UPDATED**1-CAR GARAGE**LAUNDRY ROOM**TIGHT-KNIT CUL-DE-SAC**WELCOME HOME**NO PETS**NO SMOKING**APPLY ONLINE @ LONGANDFOSTER.COM**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 COATES LN have any available units?
13513 COATES LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13513 COATES LN have?
Some of 13513 COATES LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 COATES LN currently offering any rent specials?
13513 COATES LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 COATES LN pet-friendly?
No, 13513 COATES LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13513 COATES LN offer parking?
Yes, 13513 COATES LN offers parking.
Does 13513 COATES LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13513 COATES LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 COATES LN have a pool?
No, 13513 COATES LN does not have a pool.
Does 13513 COATES LN have accessible units?
No, 13513 COATES LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 COATES LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13513 COATES LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 COATES LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13513 COATES LN does not have units with air conditioning.

