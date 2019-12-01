13513 COATES LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**PREPARE TO BE "WOW"ed WITH THIS FIRST TIME RENTAL**SO MUCH LOVE AND CREATIVENESS WENT INTO THE OWNER'S UPDATES**WELCOMING LIVING ROOM FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT**RECONFIGURED KITCHEN THAT OPENS UP TO DINING ROOM THAT LEADS TO EXPANSIVE DECK & LARGE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD**MASTERSUITE W WALK-IN CLOSET**BR#2 HAS BUILT-IN MURPHYBED&DESK FOR DUAL USE AS BEDROOM AND HOME OFFICE**ALL 3 BATHROOMS UPDATED**1-CAR GARAGE**LAUNDRY ROOM**TIGHT-KNIT CUL-DE-SAC**WELCOME HOME**NO PETS**NO SMOKING**APPLY ONLINE @ LONGANDFOSTER.COM**