Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL, 3 BED WITH 1.5 BATHS TOWNHOUSE***IDEALLY LOCATED IN FRANKLIN FARM AREA CLOSE TO SHOPS AND AMENITIES***NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS***GREAT SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITY POOL***FULLY FENCED BACK YARD***SHORT TERM LEASE CONSIDERED*** PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $500 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRST $75 OF REPAIRS. CALL OR TEXT DAVID VITALIS AT 571.237.9631 FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENT