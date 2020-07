Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4BR 2.5BA 2-car garage Colonial if Great Community. Very nice floor plan with nice size living areas and Bedrooms! Large deck for your outdoor enjoyment. Some updates in bathrooms, windows, and kitchen. Ready for immediate occupancy. Easy access to major commuter routes, Dulles Airport, and new Silver Line Metro Station at Wiehle Ave.