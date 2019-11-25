1009 DALEBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

RARE Chance to Reside in Beautiful Waynewood! * This Incredible 5-Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Will Be All Ready For Move In of September 1 * Bright and Cheerful Atmosphere * Gleaming Hardwood Floors Through out * Brand New Lower Level Full Bath * Three Wood Burning Fireplaces * Full Daylight Basement * Walk out To Private Patio * Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen With Brick Hearth Fireplace * Walk out of Kitchen to Screened-in Deck * Fenced Back Yard * Attached Garage * Convenient Storage Shed * Brand New Gas Furnace/Central A/C, and Hot Water Heater Makes This Home Cozy and Efficient * Located Just 5 Mins Drive to Historic Mt Vernon, Walking/Bike Trails, Potomac River, Picnic Grounds, Cool Eateries * Great Commute to DC, National Harbor, Old Town, or Ft Belvoir * Good Credit and References A Must * Owner prefers Long-Term Lease, but Don't Let That Stop You From Taking A Look! *