344 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA
A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.
Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more
Finding an apartment in Fort Belvoir that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.