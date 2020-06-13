Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

344 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA

Finding an apartment in Fort Belvoir that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fort Belvoir
1 Unit Available
5714 Surveyor Rd
5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,670
1950 sqft
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972 LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Vernon
17 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1487 sqft
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
40 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
44 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
London Park Apartments
25 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
London Park Apartments
25 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,248
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Hybla Valley
163 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
City Guide for Fort Belvoir, VA

A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.

Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Belvoir, VA

Finding an apartment in Fort Belvoir that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

