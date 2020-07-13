Apartment List
VA
fort belvoir
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Belvoir apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
34 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,430
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
5981 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 5981 Wescott Hills Way, a delightful brick end-unit townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7534 CROSS GATE LANE
7534 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1765 sqft
Private circle of detached contemporary homes in the heart of Kingstowne.

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8549 TOWNE MANOR CT
8549 Towne Manor Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated garage townhouse close to major commuter routes and Ft Belvoir.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8625 BEEKMAN PLACE
8625 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8747 COOPER RD
8747 Cooper Road, Mount Vernon, VA
Studio
$2,500
Free standing commercial property for lease!! call the listing agent for detail information !! can be used Retail, Office.....and Much More!!!

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
34 Units Available
Lincolnia
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
City Guide for Fort Belvoir, VA

A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.

Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Belvoir, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Belvoir apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

