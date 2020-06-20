1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302

Amenities

Available June 13!

Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer. All apartments have lightening fast, fiber optic 1 gigabyte internet, water, sewage & trash included! Also featuring custom countertops, high efficiency appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, keypad entry doors, unique build outs and much more. This community includes a club house, fitness center & a large salt water pool! Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent *Pictures are representative and may not be actual *One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00 for approved pets. All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law