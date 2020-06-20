All apartments in Forest
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:00 AM

1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302

1106 Cottontown Manor Dr · (434) 316-8502
Location

1106 Cottontown Manor Dr, Forest, VA 24551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 5

$920

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Available June 13!
Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer. All apartments have lightening fast, fiber optic 1 gigabyte internet, water, sewage & trash included! Also featuring custom countertops, high efficiency appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, keypad entry doors, unique build outs and much more. This community includes a club house, fitness center & a large salt water pool! Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent *Pictures are representative and may not be actual *One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00 for approved pets. All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have any available units?
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have?
Some of 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest.
Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 offer parking?
No, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have a pool?
Yes, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 has a pool.
Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have accessible units?
No, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
