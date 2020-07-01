/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest, VA
1133 Homestead Gardens Court - 11
1133 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
700 sqft
Lovely, updated, ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302
1106 Cottontown Manor Dr, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Available June 13! Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Forest
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
783 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Windsor Hills
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
740 sqft
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.
117 Oak Hill Drive, APT A
117 Oak Hill Drive, Campbell County, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Enjoy this renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located off of Leesville Road in the heart of Lynchburg. Includes ample parking, trash pickup, and washer/dryer hookup.
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 04/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available April - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Results within 10 miles of Forest
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
939 sqft
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.
4628 South Amherst Highway - 2
4628 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
1 Bedroom
$375
622 sqft
This is an upstairs 1 bedroom apartment, possible 2 bedroom with full bathroom.... Small kitchen offers stove, refrigerator. Brick home on Rt 29 near Dudleys Restaurant with two units. Main level unit has 2 BR/1BA and basement.