2936 SMITH FARM WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage guest suite media room

Spectacular Colonial in desirable Luxury small community. Pristine move in condition with total 5,000 sqf. Major updates including **FRESH Paint, **NEW Hardwood flooring , **NEW water resistant flooring in basement, **NEW fixtures, **NEW roof, **NEW fence, etc in 2019. Each bedroom has a brand **NEW ceiling fan. Formal living and dining rooms, Family room with wood-burning brick fireplace. Extended sun room leads to beautiful deck. Gourmet kitchen with **NEWER stainless-steel appliances and large island. Upper level has master suite and three additional, large bedrooms. Each bedroom has separate bathroom and jack&Jill. Fully finished Lower level boasts huge recreation room with home theater and exercise room/Guest suite with Full bath. Front yard newly landscaped with beautiful **NEW Plants. Set on a shared private drive. Large 2 car garage with lots of extra parking spaces. **Silver line Metro a few miles away, Dulles Airport within 10 min & easy access to Dulles Toll Rd and Fairfax County Pkwy. Fox Mill Shopping Center w/Giant Food, shops & restaurants less than a mile. Great School District- Oak Hill/ Carson/Westfield*** The deck will be replaced *** *** Please use Online Application***