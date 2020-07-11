2936 SMITH FARM WAY

Amenities
Spectacular Colonial in desirable Luxury small community. Pristine move in condition with total 5,000 sqf. Major updates including **FRESH Paint, **NEW Hardwood flooring , **NEW water resistant flooring in basement, **NEW fixtures, **NEW roof, **NEW fence, etc in 2019. Each bedroom has a brand **NEW ceiling fan. Formal living and dining rooms, Family room with wood-burning brick fireplace. Extended sun room leads to beautiful deck. Gourmet kitchen with **NEWER stainless-steel appliances and large island. Upper level has master suite and three additional, large bedrooms. Each bedroom has separate bathroom and jack&Jill. Fully finished Lower level boasts huge recreation room with home theater and exercise room/Guest suite with Full bath. Front yard newly landscaped with beautiful **NEW Plants. Set on a shared private drive. Large 2 car garage with lots of extra parking spaces. **Silver line Metro a few miles away, Dulles Airport within 10 min & easy access to Dulles Toll Rd and Fairfax County Pkwy. Fox Mill Shopping Center w/Giant Food, shops & restaurants less than a mile. Great School District- Oak Hill/ Carson/Westfield*** The deck will be replaced *** *** Please use Online Application***