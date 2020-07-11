All apartments in Floris
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

2936 SMITH FARM WAY

2936 Smith Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Smith Farm Way, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Spectacular Colonial in desirable Luxury small community. Pristine move in condition with total 5,000 sqf. Major updates including **FRESH Paint, **NEW Hardwood flooring , **NEW water resistant flooring in basement, **NEW fixtures, **NEW roof, **NEW fence, etc in 2019. Each bedroom has a brand **NEW ceiling fan. Formal living and dining rooms, Family room with wood-burning brick fireplace. Extended sun room leads to beautiful deck. Gourmet kitchen with **NEWER stainless-steel appliances and large island. Upper level has master suite and three additional, large bedrooms. Each bedroom has separate bathroom and jack&Jill. Fully finished Lower level boasts huge recreation room with home theater and exercise room/Guest suite with Full bath. Front yard newly landscaped with beautiful **NEW Plants. Set on a shared private drive. Large 2 car garage with lots of extra parking spaces. **Silver line Metro a few miles away, Dulles Airport within 10 min & easy access to Dulles Toll Rd and Fairfax County Pkwy. Fox Mill Shopping Center w/Giant Food, shops & restaurants less than a mile. Great School District- Oak Hill/ Carson/Westfield*** The deck will be replaced *** *** Please use Online Application***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have any available units?
2936 SMITH FARM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have?
Some of 2936 SMITH FARM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 SMITH FARM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2936 SMITH FARM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 SMITH FARM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY offers parking.
Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have a pool?
No, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have accessible units?
No, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2936 SMITH FARM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2936 SMITH FARM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
