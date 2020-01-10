All apartments in Floris
2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT

2822 Thistleberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Thistleberry Court, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath East Facing single family home in sought after Middleton Farms community on the largest lot on the street! This Toll Brothers York model boasts tons of upgrades including built-in wall mount speakers in all rooms in two levels, 5~ new hardwood flooring, new carpet and upgraded padding through out the house, upgraded tile flooring in the powder room and laundry room, stainless steel appliances (fridge/dishwasher), new washer/dryer, new HVAC system, new roof w/ 50 yr shingles, paver patio, brick walkway, marble flooring in basement, meditation room, reinforcement form insulation over garage and master closets, granite countertops in kitchen and much more! Bright open floor plan w/ lots of living area, only lot on street w/ side load garage. There is much more to see, go and see it now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have any available units?
2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have?
Some of 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT has units with air conditioning.

