2822 THISTLEBERRY COURT

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath East Facing single family home in sought after Middleton Farms community on the largest lot on the street! This Toll Brothers York model boasts tons of upgrades including built-in wall mount speakers in all rooms in two levels, 5~ new hardwood flooring, new carpet and upgraded padding through out the house, upgraded tile flooring in the powder room and laundry room, stainless steel appliances (fridge/dishwasher), new washer/dryer, new HVAC system, new roof w/ 50 yr shingles, paver patio, brick walkway, marble flooring in basement, meditation room, reinforcement form insulation over garage and master closets, granite countertops in kitchen and much more! Bright open floor plan w/ lots of living area, only lot on street w/ side load garage. There is much more to see, go and see it now!!