2774 MELCHESTER DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great home in fabulous neighborhood with community pool and tot lot! Agents note: all pictures were taken while the owners lived in the house. When the current tenants vacate all will be cleaned and painting will be done as necessary. This spacious home offers a great master suite with a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a luxury bath. The other three bedrooms on the upper level are all large - especially the 4th at 17'x15'! The kitchen, with granite counters and stainless appliances, adjoins a bay-windowed breakfast space. The separate dining and living rooms are ideal for entertaining. A family room includes a wood-burning fireplace and the atrium door walks out to a great deck and screened porch - ideal for summer bar be cues. The lower level has a finished rec room and a den with a full bath and storage/utility area. Please see the application and the floorplan in the documents section.