Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:28 AM

2774 MELCHESTER DR

2774 Melchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2774 Melchester Drive, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great home in fabulous neighborhood with community pool and tot lot! Agents note: all pictures were taken while the owners lived in the house. When the current tenants vacate all will be cleaned and painting will be done as necessary. This spacious home offers a great master suite with a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a luxury bath. The other three bedrooms on the upper level are all large - especially the 4th at 17'x15'! The kitchen, with granite counters and stainless appliances, adjoins a bay-windowed breakfast space. The separate dining and living rooms are ideal for entertaining. A family room includes a wood-burning fireplace and the atrium door walks out to a great deck and screened porch - ideal for summer bar be cues. The lower level has a finished rec room and a den with a full bath and storage/utility area. Please see the application and the floorplan in the documents section.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have any available units?
2774 MELCHESTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have?
Some of 2774 MELCHESTER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2774 MELCHESTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
2774 MELCHESTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2774 MELCHESTER DR pet-friendly?
No, 2774 MELCHESTER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR offer parking?
Yes, 2774 MELCHESTER DR offers parking.
Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2774 MELCHESTER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have a pool?
Yes, 2774 MELCHESTER DR has a pool.
Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have accessible units?
No, 2774 MELCHESTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2774 MELCHESTER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2774 MELCHESTER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2774 MELCHESTER DR does not have units with air conditioning.

